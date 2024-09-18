Spain has selected Malaga award-winner Saturn Return as its submission for international feature at the 97th Academy Awards.

Directed by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez, the drama is inspired by iconic indie rock band Los Planetas and is set in the late 1990s in Granada.

It had its world premiere at Malaga Film Festival where it picked up best film, best director and best editing.

Saturn Return is produced by La Terraza Films, Áralan Films, Ikiru Films, Bteam Prods, Sideral Cinema and Los Ilusos Films. Latido Films is handling international sales.

The cast include Daniel Ibanez, Cristalino, Stephanie Magnin, Mafo, Chesco Ruiz, and Edu Rejon.

Spain has won the Oscar thrice and has been nominated 17 times, including last year’s Society Of The Snow by Juan Antonio Bayona.