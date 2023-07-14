Rome’s Audiovisual International Market (MIA) will host the second editon of Spanish Screenings on Tour, the international showcase of Spain’s audiovisual industry, from October 9-13.

The initiative, backed by the European Funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. travels to strategic territories to promote Spanish films and the Spanish industry. It is part of Spanish Screenings XXL, which also includes the year-long Spanish Screenings 360, film market Spanish Screenings Content which takes place at the Málaga Film Festival, and Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech, a meeting point for investors and startups.

The first edition of Spanish Screenings on Tour took place at Buenos Aires-based audiovisual market Ventana Sur in late 2022, where 90 Spanish-produced projects were presented to 1,300 professionals from 30 countries. The completed films that screened included Álex de la Iglesia’s Four’s a Crowd, Álex Murrull and Dani de la Torre’s The Final Game and Carlos Saura’s Walls Can Talk (pictured).

At Rome, the Spanish Screenings on Tour will present projects at different stages of production – a maximum of five projects in development, four works in progress and four completed films. There will also be a ‘Comin’UP’ section for trailers or teasers of upcoming productions and a selling space for remake rights of five films.

The Spanish Screenings XXLplatform is backed by Spain’s film body ICAA, the country’s Foreign Commerce Institute (ICEX) and the San Sebastian and Málaga film festivals.