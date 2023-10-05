Sony Pictures Classics has set a December 2 release for its awards hopeful Freud’s Last Session starring Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode.

The film will expand in January and is directed by Matt Brown from a screenplay by Mark St. Germain (The God Committee) based on his play of the same name.

The story takes place on the eve of the Second World War as pioneering psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) and renowned author and C.S. Lewis (Goode), converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God.

The film weaves together the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy from the confines of Freud’s study. It receives its world premiere at AFI FEST (October 25-29.)

Alan Greisman, Rick Nicita, Meg Thomson, Hannah Leader, Tristan Orpen Lynch, and Robert Stillman served as producers.

This project reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Hopkins following numerous collaborations, including the distributor’s first release over 30 years ago, Howards End, and The Father in 2020, for which Hopkins won the best actor Oscar.