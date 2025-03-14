Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to Sophie Brooks’ Sundance dark romantic comedy Oh, Hi!.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman star in the story of a couple’s first romantic getaway that becomes more complicated than they planned. Geraldine Viswanathan and John Reynolds also star.

David Brooks, Dan Clifton, Julie Waters, Brooks, and Gordon produced and Evan Dyal, Justin Brown, Evan Moore, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Molly Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale are executive producers. Watermark Media financed the feature in association with QWGmire, AmorFortuna, and Bespoke Production Capital.

Sony Pictures Classics brokered the deal with WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

London-born, Brooklyn-based Brooks’ first feature The Boy Downstairs was acquired by Film Rise and HBO at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.