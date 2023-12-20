Sony Pictures Classics (SPC) has acquired all rights in North America excluding French Canada to Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amelie and will reissue the film on February 14, 2024 – 22 years after the original release through Miramax.

The move comes as theatres continue to court older audiences and anticipate a tricky year ahead in light of supply issues stemming from the six-month production halt during the Hollywood strikes.

Amelie stars Audrey Tatou in the title role as an altruistic waitress in Montmartre, Paris, who finally sets out to do something for herself. Mathieu Kassovitz also stars.

Amelie will open in 250 theatres nationwide after SPC acquired the rights from TF1 Studio, now known as Newen Connect.

The 2002 release earned $174m worldwide box office including $33m in North America.

It won the People’s Choice Award at 2001 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to earn five Oscar nominations, including best foreign language film as the category was then known, best original screenplay, and best cinematography.

SPC released Jeunet’s The City Of Lost Children in 1995 and Micmacs in 2009 ans said, “We are excited to work with Jeunet again, this time by reissuing one of his best films, an irresistibly delightful tale brought to life by Audrey Tautou’s iconic performance.

“While over 20 years have passed since Amelie’s original release, the film’s legacy continues to bloom. It is our pleasure to bring back this beloved classic to enchant audiences once more and reach a new generation of moviegoers.”