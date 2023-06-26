Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 23-25) Total gross to date Week 1. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony) £2m £23.4m 4 2. The Flash (Warner Bros) £1.3m £6.8m 2 3. Asteroid City (Universal) £1.1m £1.2m 1 4. The Little Mermaid (Disney) £1.1m £23.7m 5 5. No Hard Feelings (Sony) £859,488 £1.2m 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has retaken the UK-Ireland box office lead on its fourth weekend in cinemas, reclaiming the top spot following a 59% drop for Warner Bros’ The Flash.

Spider-Verse added just shy of £2m on its fourth session – a 21.8% drop – and has swung to an impressive £23.4m already, more than double the £10.9m of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Although not directly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is produced in association with Marvel Entertainment, and has grossed more than 13 of the 32 MCU titles released to date.

Within the next fortnight it will overtake the totals of two live-action Spider-Man films: the £26m of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and the £24.1m of 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, both starring Andrew Garfield.

Warner Bros’ The Flash suffered a sizeable 59% drop across its second weekend – a poor performance that was reflected in other territories including the US. The film added £1.3m to reach a £6.8m total, behind the likes of DC stablemates Black Adam, Shazam!, Aquaman and Wonder Woman at the same stage.

Universal opened Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City to £1.1m – enough for third place in the chart. From 348 polled locations, the film took a healthy £3,150 average – beyond the £869,206 opening and £2,759 average of his last film, 2021’s The French Dispatch.

The film took £69,676 in previews for a £1.2m total opening, including circuit-wide preview screenings with Picturehouse, Everyman and Curzon, and a sold-out BFI screening where Anderson was interviewed by cast member Jarvis Cocker.

The Little Mermaid held well on its fifth weekend for Disney, dropping just 18% with almost £1.1m taking it to a £23.7m cume.

Sony’s No Hard Feelings recorded a top five place on its opening weekend, with £859,488 from 554 sites at a £1,551 average. The film, produced by and starring Jennifer Lawrence, has almost £1.2m in total having opened on Wednesday, June 21.

Despite two new titles, takings for the top five dropped 26.2% to £6.3m – the lowest number since the end of April. With the summer holidays approaching, exhibitors will hope a slate of blockbusters including Disney’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (June 28) and Elemental (July 7), Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer (both July 21) can boost takings.

Franchises dominate holdovers

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts dropped out of the top five on its third weekend in cinemas. It fell 34% with £790,000 taking it to a near-£6.3m cume.

On its second weekend in cinemas, Elysian Film Group’s Greatest Days, based on the Take That-inspired musical, dropped 49.9%, with £195,180 bringing it to a £1.1m cume.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 fell just 23% on its eighth session for Disney, with £194,755 taking it to a £36.4m cume. The places it as the 14th-highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film so far.

Fast X fell 39% on its sixth weekend in cinemas for Universal, with £128,168 taking it to a £14.9m total – the seventh-highest grossing of 11 Fast & Furious films to date, and unlikely to catch the £16.5m of 2021’s Fast & Furious 9 in sixth place.

Disney’s horror The Boogeyman directed by 2013 Screen Star of Tomorrow Rob Savage fell 20% on its fourth session, with £112,683 taking it to a £1.6m cume.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took a further £89,282 on its 12th session, dropping just 6%. It has blasted its way to a £53.7m total, for a place in the top 40 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Chevalier added £17,676 on its third weekend for Disney, and is heading out of cinemas with a £315,055 gross to date.

Cycling documentary The Last Rider opened to £4,658 from 21 sites for Dogwoof, and has £6,197 including previews.

Curzon’s The Super-8 Years opened to £3,791 from 25 sites, and has £8,508 including previews.