Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 19-21) Total gross to date                   Week
 1. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse  (Sony) £8.3m £9.2m 1
 2. The Little Mermaid  (Disney) £4.2m £16.2m 2
 3. Fast X  (Universal) £1.1m £13.3m 3
 4. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3  (Disney)
 £994,000 £34.6m 5
 5. The Boogeyman  (Disney) £493,000 £493,000 1

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse caught an impressive £8.2m for Sony during its opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office.

Opening in 674 locations, the animation grossed nearly seven times that of its predecessor in its opening weekend, with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse taking £1.2m when it opened in 2018. The sequel follows an older Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) who clashes with a team of Spider-People over how to handle a new threat to the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is just behind fellow animation The Super Mario Bros. Movie which debuted with £8.7m back in April. The last Spider-Man feature was 2021’s live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland which opened with £19.5m.

Dropping just 15% in its second weekend was Disney’s The Little Mermaid  which collected £4.2m. Having now made £16.2m, the film still has a way to go to match Disney’s last live-action remake to get a wide theatrical release, 2019’s Dumbo,  which took £34.4m during its run.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Fast X dropped 53% in its third weekend to add another £1.1m. The tenth instalment in the car-racing blockbuster franchise has collected £13.3m in total.

At number four was Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,  still going strong in its fifth session as it added £994,000 for a £36.4m cume.

Another Disney title, and the second new release to make the top five, was The Boogeyman  which made £493,000 during its opening weekend from 484 locations. Adapted from a Stephen King short story, the horror follows two sisters whose lives take a supernatural turn when one of their father’s new patients arrives.

Reality  sinks in 

REALITY_STILL_1

Source: Battle Row Group Inc

‘Reality’

Pushed out of the top five for the first time since its release is The Super Mario Bros. Movie which dropped just 8% in its ninth session to add another £270,678. Its cume now stands at £53.2m and is continuing to make its way up the highest-grossing list, currently standing at 37.

Event release Suga – Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ In Japan: Live Viewing made £119,142 for National Amusements. The live concert from Suga, a South Korean rapper and former member of boyband BTS, played in cinemas on Sunday (June 4).

Also opening this weekend as an event release was Die Zauberflote – Met Opera 2023 which made £97,128, based on 111 sites, for Trafalgar Releasing.

Vertigo Releasing’s whistleblower drama Reality  opened to £54,643 across 114 sites for a total of £62,974 including previews. The Berlinale title stars Sydney Sweeney as a former American Intelligence specialist who’s interrogated by the FBI over government leaks.

Warner Bros’ Hypnotic took a 71% dip in its second session to collect £54,300. The detective thriller, starring Ben Affleck, has grossed £447,900 so far.

For Lionsgate, teen drama Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret  added another £45,988 in its third weekend, taking its total to £800,060.

Thanks to the half-term holidays, Warner Bros animation Mummies jumped a hefty 348% in its ninth session to collect £25,900 and push its takings to £3.1m.

After crossing the £1m mark last weekend, Book Club: The Next Chapter  made another £16,607 during its fourth weekend and now stands at £1.1m cume.

Studiocanal horror Evil Dead Rise  is still scaring audiences in its seventh week of play as it added another £15,675 to its near £5.5m takings.

Altitude’s documentary Mad About The Boy – The Noël Coward Story opened to £11,474 across 42 cinemas and has made a total of £21,000 including previews.

New release Amanda  made £9,618 from 25 cinemas for Curzon and stands at £14,793 including previews. The Italian coming-of-age comedy premiered at Venice in 2022 and sees a 20-something loner hatch a plan to convince her childhood friend that they’re still close. It’s Carolina Cavalli’s feature debut.

For BFI Distribution, Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 French New Wave drama Le Mepris took in £6,889 from seven sites. 

Also on re-release was a 4K restoration of Ridley Scott’s classic 1991 classic Thelma & Louise which made £5,977 across 148 locations.

Estonian stop-motion animation The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse! made £4,796 including previews from 10 sites for 606 Distribution.

Musical drama Carmen opened with £4,370 for Miracle Communications and Dazzler Media. Starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, the Toronto premiere played in 33 sites.

On its second weekend, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener  added £3,515 for Vertigo to bring its total to £44,440.

Key releases this weekend include Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts for Paramount and Disney’sChevalier.

