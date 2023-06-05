Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 19-21) Total gross to date Week 1. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony) £8.3m £9.2m 1 2. The Little Mermaid (Disney) £4.2m £16.2m 2 3. Fast X (Universal) £1.1m £13.3m 3 4. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

£994,000 £34.6m 5 5. The Boogeyman (Disney) £493,000 £493,000 1

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse caught an impressive £8.2m for Sony during its opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office.

Opening in 674 locations, the animation grossed nearly seven times that of its predecessor in its opening weekend, with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse taking £1.2m when it opened in 2018. The sequel follows an older Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) who clashes with a team of Spider-People over how to handle a new threat to the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is just behind fellow animation The Super Mario Bros. Movie which debuted with £8.7m back in April. The last Spider-Man feature was 2021’s live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland which opened with £19.5m.

Dropping just 15% in its second weekend was Disney’s The Little Mermaid which collected £4.2m. Having now made £16.2m, the film still has a way to go to match Disney’s last live-action remake to get a wide theatrical release, 2019’s Dumbo, which took £34.4m during its run.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Fast X dropped 53% in its third weekend to add another £1.1m. The tenth instalment in the car-racing blockbuster franchise has collected £13.3m in total.

At number four was Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, still going strong in its fifth session as it added £994,000 for a £36.4m cume.

Another Disney title, and the second new release to make the top five, was The Boogeyman which made £493,000 during its opening weekend from 484 locations. Adapted from a Stephen King short story, the horror follows two sisters whose lives take a supernatural turn when one of their father’s new patients arrives.

Reality sinks in

Pushed out of the top five for the first time since its release is The Super Mario Bros. Movie which dropped just 8% in its ninth session to add another £270,678. Its cume now stands at £53.2m and is continuing to make its way up the highest-grossing list, currently standing at 37.

Event release Suga – Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ In Japan: Live Viewing made £119,142 for National Amusements. The live concert from Suga, a South Korean rapper and former member of boyband BTS, played in cinemas on Sunday (June 4).

Also opening this weekend as an event release was Die Zauberflote – Met Opera 2023 which made £97,128, based on 111 sites, for Trafalgar Releasing.

Vertigo Releasing’s whistleblower drama Reality opened to £54,643 across 114 sites for a total of £62,974 including previews. The Berlinale title stars Sydney Sweeney as a former American Intelligence specialist who’s interrogated by the FBI over government leaks.

Warner Bros’ Hypnotic took a 71% dip in its second session to collect £54,300. The detective thriller, starring Ben Affleck, has grossed £447,900 so far.

For Lionsgate, teen drama Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret added another £45,988 in its third weekend, taking its total to £800,060.

Thanks to the half-term holidays, Warner Bros animation Mummies jumped a hefty 348% in its ninth session to collect £25,900 and push its takings to £3.1m.

After crossing the £1m mark last weekend, Book Club: The Next Chapter made another £16,607 during its fourth weekend and now stands at £1.1m cume.

Studiocanal horror Evil Dead Rise is still scaring audiences in its seventh week of play as it added another £15,675 to its near £5.5m takings.

Altitude’s documentary Mad About The Boy – The Noël Coward Story opened to £11,474 across 42 cinemas and has made a total of £21,000 including previews.

New release Amanda made £9,618 from 25 cinemas for Curzon and stands at £14,793 including previews. The Italian coming-of-age comedy premiered at Venice in 2022 and sees a 20-something loner hatch a plan to convince her childhood friend that they’re still close. It’s Carolina Cavalli’s feature debut.

For BFI Distribution, Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 French New Wave drama Le Mepris took in £6,889 from seven sites.

Also on re-release was a 4K restoration of Ridley Scott’s classic 1991 classic Thelma & Louise which made £5,977 across 148 locations.

Estonian stop-motion animation The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse! made £4,796 including previews from 10 sites for 606 Distribution.

Musical drama Carmen opened with £4,370 for Miracle Communications and Dazzler Media. Starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, the Toronto premiere played in 33 sites.

On its second weekend, Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener added £3,515 for Vertigo to bring its total to £44,440.

Key releases this weekend include Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts for Paramount and Disney’sChevalier.