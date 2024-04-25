The campaign to save one of the UK’s oldest working cinemas, the Electric Birmingham, has ramped up, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Succession star Brian Cox and Homeland actor and Rada president David Harewood all throwing their weight behind the campaign to save the cinema.

The cinema dates back to 1909, and was built in a converted taxi rank in Station Street. Kevin Markwick bought the cinema in 2021. The building’s 88-year lease has now come to an end, and the cinema screened its last film on February 29. Fears are swirling that a property developer will demolish a significant section of Birmingham’s Station Street.

The ‘Save Station Street’ campaign began off the back of the sudden closure of the cinema. Around 21,000 people have signed an online petition to designate Birmingham’s Station Street a historic, cultural and civic asset, started by local resident Darren John.

Station Street, located near to Birmingham’s New Street Station is also home to two Grade II listed buildings with great cultural significance. The Crown, where Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath played their first gig, and The Old Rep, where Cox began his theatre career.

“It would be reckless vandalisation to destroy Station Street,” said Knight. “This is a jewel in the crown of Birmingham’s history… These heritage places are not a luxury, a city is identified by its cultural history and historical landmarks. When you think of Paris you think of the Eiffel Tower, not a block of flats. Birmingham must stop disrespecting itself and selling itself to the highest bidder.”

“It pains me to think that this cultural landmark, one I remember walking past as child, is at risk of being demolished,” said actor Harewood, who was born in Birmingham. He described Station Street’s landmarks as “our assets, they should be seen as jewels in the crown of the city, a city with a rich history that is at risk of being erased”.

The Osbournes have sent the campaign organisers a video of support, expressing concerns developers would be “taking the soul from the city, taking its history” and offering to come back to Birmingham to demonstrate on the issue.

“What is really important is the historic significance of the Birmingham Old Rep… It was designed beautifully, with the raking such that there is no bad seat in the house and it would be tragic to lose such a wonderful and historically important venue,” said Cox.

Comedian Joe Lycett, TV personality Alison Hammond and musician Toyah Willcox have also sent testimonials to support the campaign.