Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie has been named best film at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards in New York on Sunday night (November 12).

The Apple Original, in which the star of the Back To The Future franchise and Teen Wolf talks candidly about his life with Parkinson’s, won four other awards.

Davis Guggenheim earned best director, and there were also honours for editing (Michael Harte), narration (Fox), and best biographical documentary.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premiered in Sundance, as did Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol, which claimed two awards for best first documentary feature and best political documentary.

The film chronicles the work of Ukrainian reporters in the early stages of the war as Russian troops close in.

Jon Batiste won best score for his work on Matthew Heineman’s American Symphony, which follows Batiste for a year.

The film was also named best music documentary. It premiered in Telluride and Netflix holds worldwide rights.