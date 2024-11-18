Andrew Cumming’s Stone Age thriller Out Of Darkness walked away with three awards at last night’s (November 17) Bafta Scotland ceremony, that took place in Glasgow.

The film was garlanded in the feature film, actor film and actress film categories, going to Kit Young and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023 Safia Oakley-Green respectively.

Out Of Darkness follows a gang of early humans that suspect a malevolent being is hunting them down. The film shot in Northwest Highlands of Scotland and was released under the title The Origin by Signature Entertainment in February. Cumming was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2021.

Saul Metzstein received the award for director fiction for his work on Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, while director factual went to Kevin Macdonald for High & Low – John Galliano.

Baby Reindeer, despite nominations for Richard Gadd in the actor television and writer film/television categories, walked home empty handed. David Tennant won in the actor television category for There She Goes, while best writer film/television went to Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie for BBC comedy Dinosaur.

As previously announced, producer and former Edinburgh International Film Festival director Lynda Myles was presented with the outstanding contribution to film award. Glaswegian casting director Des Hamilton received the outstanding contribution to craft award. His credits include Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Claire Denis’ High Life, Lynne Ramsay’s Swimmer, Lars Von Trier’s Melancholia and Andrea Arnold’s Wuthering Heights.