Storyboard Media has added J.M. Barrie supernatural thriller adaptation The Island Between Tides starring Paloma Kwiatkowski from Riot Girls to its Cannes sales roster.

The story is based on Barrie’s Gothic story Mary Rose, about a young woman who goes missing on a remote island and reappears years later with no memory of what happened to her.

David Mazouz from Gotham, Donal Logue from Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, and Adam Beach from The Power Of The Dog round out the cast.

Austin Andrews and Andrew Holmes co-wrote and co-directed for Flicker Theory, Famous Red Car, and Mad Samurai Productions. They are also producing alongside Josh Huculiak. Executive producers are Darren Benning, Adam Scorgie, Michael Shepard, and James Tocher.

XYZ Films represents North American sales.