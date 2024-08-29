The Academy said on Thursday that the Student Academy Awards will be presented in London this year, moving from its traditional Beverly Hills berth.

The presentation will take place at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on the evening of October 14. Winners of the 51st iteration of the competition will be announced in September.

The move is the latest step in Academy CEO Bill Kramer’s international outreach initiative, reflecting growth in the organisation’s membership base outside the United States and the increasing prevalence in awards season of films not in the English-language, like last year’s season’s best picture nominees Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest.

All winning films will be eligible to compete for the 97th Oscars in the animated short film, live action short film or documentary short film categories. The Oscars take place on March 2, 2025.

In partnership with BFI London Film Festival, Student Academy Award winners will have access to panels and networking opportunities. Winners will also get exclusive access to Academy members to support their career advancement.

“As a leader in our international film community, and as our organisation becomes more global in focus, the Academy is thrilled to bring the Student Academy Awards to London this year,” said Kramer, who thanked BFI London Film Festival for its partnership.

Tickets for the ceremony will be available in September.