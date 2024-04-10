Studiocanal has sold Storytellers and Dutch FilmWorks action thriller Invasion to Well Go USA, which has acquired all North American rights to the film.

Studiocanal said it has also closed deals for the Bobby Boermans directed film in Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, without naming the companies involved.

The film is set in the aftermath of a surprise attack on the Caribbean islands of Curaçao and Aruba, autonomous countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, by a neighbouring dictatorship. As the conflict rapidly escalates, three young marines must step up and take action.

Boermans, whose credits include TV series Mocro Maffia and Golden Hour, reunites with Storytellers on Invasion having previously collaborated on drama series High-Flyers, teaming up with The Royal Dutch Airforce. For Invasion, they have have the support of the Royal Dutch Navy.

Invasion stars Tarikh Janssen, Jasha Rudge and Ortál Vriend. It is written by Philip Delmaar and Lucas de Waard from an idea by Storytellers’ Errol Nayci, who produces the feature. Dutch FilmWorks, which Studiocanal acquired a majority stake in in 2022, will open Invasion in theatres this week in the Netherlands.