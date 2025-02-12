Studiocanal has appointed Alex Hamilton as chief international officer and Katheryn Needham as CEO of Studiocanal UK in a reshuffle of its senior team.

The appointments will take effect from March 1, 2025. Hamilton, who has been CEO of Studiocanal UK since 2020, will oversee distribution and international operations across all of Studiocanal’s direct distribution territories: France, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland, plus Australia and New Zealand.

He will also oversee the Studiocanal Kids and Family business, including the Paddington IP.

Needham will take on Hamilton’s current role as UK CEO, having been managing director of Studiocanal UK since early 2024 and interim CEO of Studiocanal Kids & Family for 18 months.

Hamilton was previously president, international, film and managing director of Entertainment One UK. He oversaw eOne UK’s growth to becoming a leading independent distributor, grossing over £725m at the UK box office during his tenure, which ran from 2008 to 2019.

Needham was previously involved in the launch of the Studiocanal Presents streaming channel, showcasing the studio’s library on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ platforms in the UK.

Anna Marsh, Studiocanal CEO and Canal+ deputy CEO, described Needham as Hamilton’s “natural successor to continue to shepherd the UK’s leading independent distributor”. Hamilton’s role will include “further progressing Studiocanal global ambitions to leverage synergies with Canal+, and solidify partnerships with industry players operating locally and worldwide.”