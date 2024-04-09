Studiocanal has promoted Chloé Marquet to head of international sales for films and TV series, with the TV sales team now reporting into her.

Marquet, who has been head of international film sales since 2020, will continue to report to Anne Chérel, Studiocanal’s EVP global sales and distribution.

The company has also promoted Pauline Saint-Hilaire to head of library. Her remit now extends to documentaries and catalogue TV series in addition to catalogue film sales.

Upcoming Studiocanal feature films include Paddington In Peru, Back To Black and Role Play.

The Studiocanal catalogue includes 9,000 films.