Studiocanal has promoted EVP global sales and distribution Anne Chérel to chief commercial officer, effective from September 1, 2024.

In her new role, Chérel will continue to supervise global distribution and will also help develop Studiocanal’s business in the US where the company is opening a new office in New York. She will report to Anna Marsh, Canal+ group deputy CEO and Studiocanal CEO.

Studiocanal already has a US presence with an office in Los Angeles led by Shana Eddy Grouf. It also has a stake in Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s US-based The Picture Company.

According to the company, the New York office will allow it “to further consolidate its commercial foothold in North America working closely with its American distribution partners.”

Studiocanal’s releases in the US include Back To Black with Focus Features and Wicked Little Letters with Sony Pictures Classics. Upcoming titles include We Live In Time and Huntington with A24, and Paddington In Peru with Sony Pictures.

Chérel has overseen the sales and distribution of films and television series in France and internationally since 2020. She began her career at Canal+ Group in 2009, joining the Studiocanal Global Sales team in 2011.

Marsh said: “Anne has played a key leadership role in the company and has successfully guided our global commercial strategy with finesse and determination. Her in-depth knowledge of the global market is second to none, and her gift as a manager has allowed us to build a brilliant sales team of talented, dedicated experts.”