Succession has earned 27 nominations in the 2023 Emmys race, followed by fellow HBO Max shows The Last of Us on 24 and The White Lotus on 23, while Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ earned 21.

HBO Max – which Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently relegated to a tile on the renamed Max home page – led the company tally on 127 nods overall. Apple earned 54.

Four HBO Max shows – Succession, The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, and The White Lotus – are up for best drama series alongside Andor (Disney+), Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), and Yellowjackets (Showtime).

Abbott Elementary (ABC) will vie for best comedy series against Barry (HBO Max), The Bear (FX), Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee), The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video), Only Murders In The Building (Hulu), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), and Wednesday (Netflix).

Succession earned 14 acting nods. In the lead actor drama category Brain Cox is a heavyweight contender for his performance as the fearsome mogul Logan Roy and is up against Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, who play two of his sons. Theshow earned the most acting nods ever in a single category.

Strong beat Cox in 2020 and the latter is yet to win an Emmy for the show. The Roy clan will be up against Jeff Bridges for FX’s The Old Man, Bob Odenkirk from AMC’s Better Call Saul, and Pedro Pascal from The Last Of Us.

Pascal becomes the most nominated Latino in one year with three nods for The Last of Us, guest comedy actor on Saturday Night Live, and narrator on Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.



Succession’s Sarah Snook garnered a dramatic lead actress nod and will compete against a strong field that includes Bella Ramsey for HBO Max’s The Last Of Us, Melanie Lynskey for Showtime’s Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters from Apple TV+, and Keri Russell for Netflix’s The Diplomat.

The White Lotus garnered eight acting nods including five for supporting dramatic actress, where Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza will go against fellow cast members Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Simona Tabasco.

Jason Sudeikis is up for best comedy actor for Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ as the show became the most Emmy-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year. Sudeikis goes against Jeremy Allen White for FX’s The Bear and Bill Hader for HBO Max’s Barry. Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham earned supporting comedy actress nods.

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to be handed out in Los Angeles on September 18 although there is concern it could get postponed due to the ongoing writers strike and the possibility of an actors strike should SAG-AFTRA negotiations end without resolution by midnight tonight.

The live virtual nominations ceremony was hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

The nominations rosters may be revised where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy’s Emmy awards committee. Producer eligibility is based primarily on title, and producer nominees in certain programme categories will be announced mid-August and may increase the number of multiple nominees.

Final-round online voting begins on August 17.

Drama, comedy nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleischman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu)

Bella Ramsay The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat, Netflix)

Sarah Snook Succession (HBO Max)



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man, FX)

Brian Cox (Succession, HBO Max)

Kieran Culkin (Succession, HBO Max)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, AMC)

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us, HBO Max)

Jeremy Strong (Succession, HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me, Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Natasha Lynonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry, HBO Max)

Jason Segel (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building, Hulu )

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Kaplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble, FX)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm, Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video)

Ali Wong (Beef, Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Edgerton (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Steven Yeun (Beef, Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession, HBO Max)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Nicholas Braun (Succession, HBO Max)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, HBO Max)

Alan Ruck (Succession, HBO Max)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession, HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry, HBO Max)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

James Marsden (Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Henry Winkler (Barry, HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Maria Bello (Beef, Netflix)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Young Mazino (Beef, Netflix)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death, HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession, ‘Honeymoon States’, HBO Max)

Cherry Jones (Succession, ‘The Munsters’, HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, HBO Max)

Storm Reid (The Last Of Us, ‘Left Behind’, HBO Max)

Anna Torv (The Last Of Us, ‘Infected’, HBO Max)

Harriet Walter (Succession, ‘Church And State’, HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, HBO Max)

James Cromwell (Succession, ‘Church And State’, HBO Max)

Lamar Johnson (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, HBO Max)

Arian Moayed (Succession, ‘Honeymoon States’, HBO Max)

Nick Offerman (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, HBO Max)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso, ‘Mom City’, Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson, host (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbot Elementary, ‘Mom’, ABC)

Judith Light, (Poker Face, ‘Time Of The Monkey’ Peacock)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, ‘Smells Like Mean Spirit’, Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso, ‘So Long, Farewell’, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, ‘Braciole’, FX)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘Four Minutes’, Prime Video)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building, ‘Here’s Looking At You…’, Hulu)

Pedro Pascal, host (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Oliver Platt (The Bear, ‘Dogs’, FX)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, ‘International Break’, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry, ‘wow’, HBO Max)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, ‘System’, FX)

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty, ’Ineffective Assistance’, Amazon Freevee)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders In The Building, ’I Know Who Did It’, Hulu)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, ’Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play’, HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon (Andor, ’One Way Out’, Disney+)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters, ’The Prick’, Apple TV+)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, ‘Point And Shoot’, AMC)

Peter Gould, (Better Call Saul, ‘Saul Gone’, AMC)

Craig Mazin (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, HBO Max)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, ‘Connor’s Wedding’, HBO Max)

Mike White (The White Lotus, ‘Arrivederci’, HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung (Beef, ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain’, Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island, Hulu)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is In Trouble, ‘Me-Time’, FX)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Hulu)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm, ‘Stung’, Prime Video)

Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)