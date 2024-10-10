Sundance Institude has unveiled the 10 early-career filmmakers who will receive year-round support through the 2024 Latine Fellowship and Collab Scholarship.

Now in its third year, the Latine Fellowship will offer five year-round fellowships offering a $10,000 unrestricted grant, artist development support, creative and tactical support on projects, and regular opportunities for community engagement and networking.

The fellows are:

Karla Claudio, a producer from Puerto Rico, with Matininó, about a multi-generational family of Puerto Rican women transform their experience with gender violence into a fantasy film where they search for an island inhabited exclusively by women warriors.

Alan Dominguez, a Chicanx director-producer with The House Of Our Memory, in which a Vietnam veteran nearing his 80th birthday reflects on life and faces the trauma that has afflicted himself and his son.

Andrés Lira, Mexican-American filmmaker and artist of Indigenous Purépecha descent, with Entre Sombras, about a farmworker who is forced to bring his two chidlren to work when he cannot get a babysitter.

Diana Peralta, a Dominican-American writer-director, with No Love Lost, in which a troubled young woman brings her new husband home to meet the family and her insular sisters show the extremes they will go to protect one another.

Michelle Salcedo with Cinnamon Skin, about a socialite who returns to Cuba to visit the adult child she behind as a baby when she was forced to move to the United States to save her father’s life.

The five artists selected for the 2024 Sundance Institute Latine Collab Scholarship are:

Venezuelan-born, New Orleans–raised Ricardo Betancourt with Repartidores: Repartidores, a feature about Venezuelan migrants in the US transforming the food delivery industry.

Argentine director, writer, and producer Ana Bovino with The Nights, in which three woman narrate their stories inspired by One Thousand And One Nights.

Mexican American filmmaker Sabrina Ehlert with Connie & Lola, in which a proudly assimilated immigrant and her daughter who wants to fit into her own culture take a trip south of the border.

Joie Estrella Horwitz, a filmmaker from Southwest borderlands, with Dreamland, about a love story that blooms during the night shift in a slaughterhouse.

Cuban-American Eddie Mujica with Loco, a dark comedy about mental health.