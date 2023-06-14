Sundance Institute has received the largest endowment gift in its history in the form of a $4m gift to its Indigenous Program from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (FIGR).

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria | Sundance Institute Endowment will provide support for Indigenous artists from California-based tribes who are both federally and non-federally recognised, enabling the Institute to expand what it already offers to artists through the Indigenous Program.

The endowment will create a new fellowship for emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists with a project in development or production.

Graton fellows will each receive a grant of $25,000, year-long creative mentorship from Indigenous Program staff, access to creative and professional development opportunities, and support to attend the Sundance Film Festival.

The gift will also support the creation of scholarships wih Sundance Collab, Sundance Institute’s digital learning space for artists from around the world. Applications are open from now until August 28 for the first round of fellowships and scholarships to be distributed in 2024.

The endowment gift was facilitated by FIGR tribal chairman Greg Sarris, who took part in Sundance Institute’s 1992 Screenwriters Lab and said, “Supporting and nurturing these artists will open up pathways to success for the entire California Indigenous creative community and enable us to tell our stories.”

Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO, added: “It means a lot to us that so many Native talents will be provided a space to learn, connect, and create thanks to this substantial support, and we’re especially appreciative of Greg for giving back to the Sundance family he has belonged to for decades.”

“So much of cinema’s history and the establishment of the American film industry has been created within California, but very rarely has it ever included the people on whose very land sustained it. That’s why it’s so heartening to think of all the artists that will benefit from this generous gift,” said Adam Piron, director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. “The ripple effect of the opportunities created through this endowment will be significant.”

Sundance Institute has championed Indigenous storytellers such as Taika Waititi (Thor films, Jojo Rabbit, upcoming Next Goal Wins), Erica Tremblay (director, Reservation Dogs), Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Sky Hopinka, Blackhorse Lowe, Fox Maxy, Caroline Monnet, and Shaandiin Tome.