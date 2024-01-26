Sundance announced its winners on Friday morning, with Alessandra Lacorazza’s In The Summers took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and Brendan Bellomo’s Porcelain War the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary.
Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s A New Kind Of Wilderness won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, while Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez earned the corresponding world cinema dramatic prize for Sujo.
The pair collaborated as writers on the 2020 World Cinema – Dramatic prize winner Identifying Features directed by Valadez.
The Festival Favorite Award went to Daughters by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, whose film also took Audience Award: US Documentary honours.
Sean Wang’s Didi won the audience award for US dramatic, Benjamin Ree’s Norwegian selection Ibelin, acquired by Netflix at the festival, took the corresponding world cinema documentary prize, and Shuchi Talati’s Indian film Girls Will Be Girls won the world cinema dramatic award.
Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18-28. The full list of winners appears below:
GRAND JURY PRIZES
U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
In The Summers
Dir. Alessandra Lacorazza
U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
Porcelain War (USA-Ukr)
Dir. Brendan Bellomo
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
Sujo (Mex-USA-Fra)
Dirs. Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez,
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
A New Kind of Wilderness (Nor)
Dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Audience Award: US Dramatic
Didi
Dir. Sean Wang
Audience Award: US Documentary
Daughters
Dirs. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae,
Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary
Ibelin (Nor)
Dir. Benjamin Ree
Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Girls Will Be Girls (Ind-Fr-Nor)
Dir. Shuchi Talati
Audience Award: NEXT
Kneecap (Ire-UK)
Dir. Rich Peppiatt
NEXT Innovator Award
Little Death
Dir. Jack Begert
Festival Favorite Award
Daughters
Dirs. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae
Jury Awards For Directing, Screenwriting & Editing
Directing Award: U.S. Documentary
Julian Brave NoiseCa, Emily Kassie for Sugarcane
Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic
Alessandra Lacorazza for In The Summers
Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary
Benjamin Ree for Ibelin (Nor)
Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi for In The Land Of Brothers (Iran-Fr-Neth)
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic
Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain (USA-Pol)
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary
Carla Gutiérrez for Frida (USA-Mex)
SPECIAL JURY AWARDS
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Sound
Gaucho Gaucho (USA-Arg)
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change
Union
Dirs. Stephen Maing, Brett Story
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble
Dìdi
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Nico Parker for Suncoast
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft
Nocturnes (Ind-USA)
Dir. Anirban Dutta
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematic Innovation
Johan Grimonprez for Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat (Bel-Fr-Neth)
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Original Music
Peter Raeburn for Handling The Undead (Nor)
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting
Preeti Panigrahi for Girls Will Be Girls (Ind-Fr-Nor)
Special Jury Award for NEXT presented by Adobe
Desire Lines
Dir. Jules Rosskam
Previously announced prizes
Jury prizes for short filmmaking (announced on January 23):
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Alex Lora Cercos for The Masterpiece (Spa)
Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Kate Jean Hollowell for Say Hi After You Die
Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction
An Chu for The Stag (Tai)
Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction
Jack Dunphy for Bob’s Funeral
Short Film Jury Award: Animation
Phoebe Jane Hart for Bug Diner
Short Film Special Jury Prize for Directing
Masha Ko for The Looming
Short Film Special Jury Prize for Directing
Makoto Nagahisa for Pisko The Crab Child Is In Love
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Love Me
Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction
Toni Kamau for The Battle for Laikipia (Ken-USA)
Dir. Daphne Matziaraki
Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Fiction
Brad Becker-Parton for Stress Positions
Dir. Theda Hammel,
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Nonfiction
Kristina Motwani
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Fiction
Pamela Martin
Sundance Institute | NHK Award
Saim Sadiq for We Are Never Going to Die.
