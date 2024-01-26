Sundance announced its winners on Friday morning, with Alessandra Lacorazza’s In The Summers took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and Brendan Bellomo’s Porcelain War the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary.

Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s A New Kind Of Wilderness won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, while Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez earned the corresponding world cinema dramatic prize for Sujo.

The pair collaborated as writers on the 2020 World Cinema – Dramatic prize winner Identifying Features directed by Valadez.

The Festival Favorite Award went to Daughters by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, whose film also took Audience Award: US Documentary honours.

Sean Wang’s Didi won the audience award for US dramatic, Benjamin Ree’s Norwegian selection Ibelin, acquired by Netflix at the festival, took the corresponding world cinema documentary prize, and Shuchi Talati’s Indian film Girls Will Be Girls won the world cinema dramatic award.

Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18-28. The full list of winners appears below:

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

In The Summers

Dir. Alessandra Lacorazza

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Porcelain War (USA-Ukr)

Dir. Brendan Bellomo

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

Sujo (Mex-USA-Fra)

Dirs. Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez,

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

A New Kind of Wilderness (Nor)

Dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award: US Dramatic

Didi

Dir. Sean Wang

Audience Award: US Documentary

Daughters

Dirs. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae,

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

Ibelin (Nor)

Dir. Benjamin Ree

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Girls Will Be Girls (Ind-Fr-Nor)

Dir. Shuchi Talati

Audience Award: NEXT

Kneecap (Ire-UK)

Dir. Rich Peppiatt

NEXT Innovator Award

Little Death

Dir. Jack Begert

Festival Favorite Award

Daughters

Dirs. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae

Jury Awards For Directing, Screenwriting & Editing

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary

Julian Brave NoiseCa, Emily Kassie for Sugarcane

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic

Alessandra Lacorazza for In The Summers

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary

Benjamin Ree for Ibelin (Nor)

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi for In The Land Of Brothers (Iran-Fr-Neth)

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic

Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain (USA-Pol)

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary

Carla Gutiérrez for Frida (USA-Mex)

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Sound

Gaucho Gaucho (USA-Arg)

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change

Union

Dirs. Stephen Maing, Brett Story

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble

Dìdi

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance

Nico Parker for Suncoast

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft

Nocturnes (Ind-USA)

Dir. Anirban Dutta

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematic Innovation

Johan Grimonprez for Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat (Bel-Fr-Neth)

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Original Music

Peter Raeburn for Handling The Undead (Nor)



World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting

Preeti Panigrahi for Girls Will Be Girls (Ind-Fr-Nor)

Special Jury Award for NEXT presented by Adobe

Desire Lines

Dir. Jules Rosskam

Previously announced prizes

Jury prizes for short filmmaking (announced on January 23):

Short Film Grand Jury Prize

Alex Lora Cercos for The Masterpiece (Spa)

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

Kate Jean Hollowell for Say Hi After You Die

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

An Chu for The Stag (Tai)

Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction

Jack Dunphy for Bob’s Funeral

Short Film Jury Award: Animation

Phoebe Jane Hart for Bug Diner

Short Film Special Jury Prize for Directing

Masha Ko for The Looming

Short Film Special Jury Prize for Directing

Makoto Nagahisa for Pisko The Crab Child Is In Love

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

Love Me

Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction

Toni Kamau for The Battle for Laikipia (Ken-USA)

Dir. Daphne Matziaraki

Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Fiction

Brad Becker-Parton for Stress Positions

Dir. Theda Hammel,

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Nonfiction

Kristina Motwani

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Fiction

Pamela Martin

Sundance Institute | NHK Award

Saim Sadiq for We Are Never Going to Die.