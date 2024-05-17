The UK’s Independent Entertainment has sold Amrou Al-Kadhi’s Sundance premiere Layla to Curzon for the UK-Ireland, with a theatrical release plotted for later this year.

Al-Kadhi’s directorial debut stars Bilal Hasna, Louis Greatorex, Safiyya Ingar, Terique Jarrett, Darkwah and Sarah Agha, with supporting roles from Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka musician Self Esteem and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant, Baby.

It tells the story of a struggling Arab drag queen who starts an intoxicating romance with a marketing executive that begins to alter Layla’s sense of identity.

The feature is backed by Film4 and the BFI, with additional funding from Significant Productions and AUM Group. Producers are Savannah James-Bayly of the UK’s Fox Cub Films.

“At its core, Layla is a film about choosing joy, and fighting the trauma narratives that surround queer Arab lives,” said Al-Kadhi. ”Going to the cinema has always been an act of sanctuary for me, a place to choose joy, and we cannot wait to partner with Curzon to give audiences an uplifting and joyous cinematic experience.”

”Amrou and Savannah have created a celebratory gem with their debut feature Layla, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the film to audiences,” added Louisa Dent, managing director at Curzon.