MetFilm Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s documentary A New Kind of Wilderness.

The film follows the Paynes family, who live an isolated life on a Norwegian forest farm; when tragedy strikes and forces them to forge a path into modern society. MetFilm Distribution will release it in UK-Ireland cinemas in early 2025.

A New Kind of Wilderness won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival in January – an award previously won by Oscar-nominated documentary Honeyland.

It has since been on a festival tour including CPH:DOX, Docville, Visions du Reel, Hot Docs and Edinburgh film festivals.

The film is produced by Mari Bakke Riise for A5 Film, with DR, NRK and SVT. Zak Brilliant, head of sales and distribution at MetFilm, described the documentary as “a beautiful, tender, life affirming film that we believe has the power to connect with audiences in cinemas.”

MetFilm has had a non-fiction hit already this year with David Allen’s nature documentary Wilding, which made almost £600,000; and had Karim Ainouz’s Firebrand starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law recently on release.