Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story swept the board at the 9th Critics Choice Documentary Awards, winning all six categories in which it was nominated.

The UK-US feature won best director for Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, as well as tying for best documentary feature with Netflix title Will & Harper.

Super/Man also picked up best editing, score, archival documentary and biographical documentary.

Produced by Bonhote, Robert Ford and Lizzie Gillett for the UK’s Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, Super/Man depicts Reeve’s rise to becoming a film star, near-fatal horse-riding accident and later life as a disability rights activist.

It was released by Warner Bros in the UK and Ireland on November 1, grossing £81,707 through this past weekend; and in a limited release in the US on September 21.

The film won one in three of the 18 awards available on the night. Further winners included Apple TV+’s The Last Of The Sea Women, with best cinematography and best science/nature documentary; and Sugarcane, taking best political documentary and best true crime documentary.

The winners were revealed at a gala event in New York City on Sunday, November 10, with attendees including Chelsea Clinton, Ron Howard and Chai Vasarhelyi.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are voted for by qualifying members from the Critics Choice Association, the US and Canada’s largest critics organisation.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 12, 2025.

Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2024

Best documentary feature (tie) – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Will & Harper

Best director – Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best new documentary filmmakers – Natalie Rae, Angela Patton for Daughters

Best cinematography – Iris Ng, Eunsoo Cho, Justin Turkowski for The Last of the Sea Women

Best editing – Otto Burnham for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best score – Ilan Eshkeri for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best narration – Steve Martin for Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Best archival documentary - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best historical documentary – The Greatest Night In Pop

Best biographical documentary - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best music documentary – Music by John Williams

Best political documentary – Sugarcane

Best science/nature documentary - The Last of the Sea Women

Best sports documentary – Simone Biles Rising

Best true crime documentary – Sugarcane

Best short documentary – The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best limited documentary series – Simone Biles Rising

Best ongoing documentary series – 30 for 30