Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s awards contender Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will drop on Max on December 7.

The documentary debuted at Sundance and charts the personal and professional life of Superman actor Christopher Reeve before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down.

The filmmakers use Reeve’s own words and input from his closest family members and friends to paint a nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story recently won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards and marks the filmmakers’ follow-up to 2018 Tribeca selection McQueen and their 2020 sports documentary Rising Phoenix.

Warner Bros Discovery snapped the film up after its Sundance premiere. It is a DC Studios presentation in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films in association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment production in association with Jenco Films.

Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford, and Bonhôte served as producers.