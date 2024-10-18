Tarf Media has boarded world sales on supernatural comedy horror Wallace Peebles Paranormal Inspectre.

Eoghan Burke’s Ireland-based Tarf will introduce the completed film to buyers at Mipcom, which runs from October 21-24 next week.

Wallace Peebles Paranormal Inspectre follows a broke, delusional paranormal investigator and his estranged team who reconvene in a New York warehouse to exorcise spirits in exchange for some much-needed cash.

The film is written by Steven Nesbit, director of 2017 comedy Gloves Off, and Karl Hall, producer of 2022’s Save the Cinema and 2023’s Bank of Dave; and directed by Nesbit, who also stars alongside Jennifer Bryer, Michael Flores and Kristina Howard.