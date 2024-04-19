Nicole Vögele’s The Landscape And The Fury was awarded the $22,000 grand jury prize at the Swiss documentary festival Visions du Réel today (April 19).

The Swiss director’s latest feature, which world premiered in the international competition at the festival, centres around migrants at the Bosnian-Croatian border region.

A special jury prize of $11,000 was presented to Nelson Makengo’s Rising Up At Night about a power plant in the Congo which causes a severe blackout, affecting 17 million people. The documentary had its world premiere in Berlinale Panorama in February.

The international jury was comprised of former Berlinale and Locarno festival director Carlo Chatrian; filmmaker Carmen Jaquier and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha.

In the Burning Lights competition, Palestinian artist Kamal Aljafari won the grand jury prize for A Fidai Film which reclaims images from Palestine once seized during the 1982 Lebanon invasion.

Felix Hergert and Dominik Zietlow’s Brunaupark scooped the $16,500, grand jury prize in the festival’s national competition for Swiss documentaries.The film portrays the residents of a building in Zurich who are contesting their eviction.

Visions du Réel runs from April 12-21 in Nyon in Switzerland.

Visions du Réel winners 2024

International competition

Grand jury prize

The Landscape And The Fury (Switz)

Dir. Nicole Vögele

Special jury prize

Rising Up At Night (Con-Bel-Ger-Burk-Qat)

Dir. Nelson Makengo

Special mentions

My Memory Is Full Of Ghosts (Syr)

Dir. Anas Zawahri

We Are Inside (Leb-Qat-Den)

Dir. Farah Kassem

Burning Lights

Grand jury prize

A Fidai Film (Pal-Ger-Qat-Bra-Fr)

Dir. Kamal Aljafari

Special jury prize

Riders (Arg-Por-Ven)

Dir. Martín Rejtman

Special mention

Revolution, Fulfil Your Promise (Mex-Sp-Nor-Bel)

Dir. Dora García

Fipresci prize

Les Miennes (Bel-Fr)

Dir. Samira El Mouzghibati

National competition

Grand jury prize

Brunaupark (Switz)

Dir. Felix Hergert and Dominik Zietlow

Special jury prize

Valentina and the MUOSters (Switz-It)

Dir. Francesca Scalisi

Special mention

An Ordinary Life (Fr-Switz-US)

Dir. Alexander Kuznetsov

Sauve Qui Peut (Bel-Switz-Fr)

Dir. Alexe Poukine