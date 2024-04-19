Nicole Vögele’s The Landscape And The Fury was awarded the $22,000 grand jury prize at the Swiss documentary festival Visions du Réel today (April 19).
The Swiss director’s latest feature, which world premiered in the international competition at the festival, centres around migrants at the Bosnian-Croatian border region.
A special jury prize of $11,000 was presented to Nelson Makengo’s Rising Up At Night about a power plant in the Congo which causes a severe blackout, affecting 17 million people. The documentary had its world premiere in Berlinale Panorama in February.
The international jury was comprised of former Berlinale and Locarno festival director Carlo Chatrian; filmmaker Carmen Jaquier and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha.
In the Burning Lights competition, Palestinian artist Kamal Aljafari won the grand jury prize for A Fidai Film which reclaims images from Palestine once seized during the 1982 Lebanon invasion.
Felix Hergert and Dominik Zietlow’s Brunaupark scooped the $16,500, grand jury prize in the festival’s national competition for Swiss documentaries.The film portrays the residents of a building in Zurich who are contesting their eviction.
Visions du Réel runs from April 12-21 in Nyon in Switzerland.
Visions du Réel winners 2024
International competition
Grand jury prize
The Landscape And The Fury (Switz)
Dir. Nicole Vögele
Special jury prize
Rising Up At Night (Con-Bel-Ger-Burk-Qat)
Dir. Nelson Makengo
Special mentions
My Memory Is Full Of Ghosts (Syr)
Dir. Anas Zawahri
We Are Inside (Leb-Qat-Den)
Dir. Farah Kassem
Burning Lights
Grand jury prize
A Fidai Film (Pal-Ger-Qat-Bra-Fr)
Dir. Kamal Aljafari
Special jury prize
Riders (Arg-Por-Ven)
Dir. Martín Rejtman
Special mention
Revolution, Fulfil Your Promise (Mex-Sp-Nor-Bel)
Dir. Dora García
Fipresci prize
Les Miennes (Bel-Fr)
Dir. Samira El Mouzghibati
National competition
Grand jury prize
Brunaupark (Switz)
Dir. Felix Hergert and Dominik Zietlow
Special jury prize
Valentina and the MUOSters (Switz-It)
Dir. Francesca Scalisi
Special mention
An Ordinary Life (Fr-Switz-US)
Dir. Alexander Kuznetsov
Sauve Qui Peut (Bel-Switz-Fr)
Dir. Alexe Poukine
