UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has sold key territories on Damian McCarthy’s Oddity after a lengthy festival run.

The film has sold to France (Mediawan), Germany (Tiberius Film), Scandinavia (Night Visions Distribution), Spain (Yoda Films), Italy (Plaion Pictures), Benelux (Premiere TV), Greece (Rosebud.21), Portugal (Vendetta Filmes), Brazil (O2 Filmes) and Latin America ex. Brazil (Cine Video).

It has also sold to Poland (M2 Films), Czech Republic and Slovakia (BontonFilm), Eastern Europe (ADS Service), Middle East (Falcon Films), Vietnam (Beta Media), Indonesia (Jaikon Media), Philippines (Pioneer Films), India (BigTree Entertainment), and Thailand (Night Edge Pictures). Turkey and Japan sales will be confirmed soon.

In Oddity, a psychic attempts to uncover the truth behind her sister’s murder. It debuted at SXSW in March, winning the Midnighter Audience Award, and went on to play Transylvania, Neuchatel, Galway and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

IFC Films released the title in North America, with the film streaming on Shudder in English-speaking territories. It was produced by Shudder, Keeper Pictures and Nowhere Films.

Blue Finch has Jean Luc Herbulot’s comedy-thriller Zero in Festival Favourites at Red Sea International Film Festival, with Karlovy Vary title Steppenwolf and Viljar Boe’s Above The Knee also on its slate.