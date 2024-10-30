The UK’s Reason8 has boarded SXSW prize winner We Were Dangerous for international sales, ahead of the upcoming American Film Market (AFM).

It is the feature debut of New Zealand filmmaker Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, with Te Whiu winning a special jury prize for filmmaking at SXSW in the narrative feature competition. It is produced through Taika Waititi and Catherine Neal’s Auckland-based outfit Piki Films. WME Independent represents North American sales.

The film’s festival run included BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ and Melbourne International Film Festival.

Set in 1954, the feature follows three misfit teens who are trapped at an institution inconveniently situated on a tiny island, and decide to rebel against the system.

Cast includes Hunt For The Wilderpeople’s Rima Te Wiata, star of TV series Bump Nathalie Morris, Erana James and Manaia Hall.

Morgan Waru and Polly Fryer produce through Piki Films, with Waititi and Neal executive producers. The screenplay is written by cartoonist Maddie Dai.

The film is distributed in New Zealand by Madman and Piki Films, and in Australia by Madman.

It was made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand government’s Screen Production Grant, Fit Via Vi, Screen Canterbury NZ, Department of Post, Native Audio and Kiwibank.

“We Were Dangerous feels strikingly relevant, despite its 1950s setting. Its themes of resisting oppressive systems, youthful rebellion, and the enduring power of female friendships are timeless,” said Anna Krupnova, director and co-founder of Reason8.