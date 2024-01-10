SXSW announced on Wednesday that Netflix series 3 Body Problem from Game Of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is the festival’s opening night TV premiere, while Universal’s action comedy The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is the centrepiece screening.

Top brass at the Austin, Texas, festival (March 8-16) also unveiled feature and short competitions and Midnighters and Global sections, as well as select titles from other categories and XR Experience for the 31st edition.

Headliners selections include world premieres of Pamela Adlon’s Babes starring Ilana Glazer, and David Leitch’s The Fall Guy which kicks off summer box office season on May 3.

The line-up includes Sam Yates’ UK thriller Magpie with Daisey Ridley and Shazad-Latif as well as Tilman Singer’s German Berlinale selection Cuckoo in Narrative Spotlight; and Saïd Belktibia’s Hood Witch (Fr) with Ladj Ly on board as a producer in Midnighters.

Narrative Feature Competition entries are: Natalie Bailey’s Audrey (Aus); Shaun Seneviratne’s Ben And Suzanne, A Reunion In 4 Parts; The Black Sea (USA-Bul) from Crystal Moselle and Derrick B. Harden; Tracie Laymon’s Bob Trevino Likes It with Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo; Liliana Torres’ Mamifera (Sp); Anu Valia’s We Strangers; We Were Dangerous (NZ) from Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu; and Freddie Wong’s We’re All Gonna Die.

Documentary Feature Competition: Brian J. Smith’s A House Is Not A Disco; Julie Lunde Lillesæter’s An Army Of Women (Ger-Nor); Grand Theft Hamlet (UK) from Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane; The In Between (USA-Mex) from Robie Flores; Alison Tavel’s Resynator; Kate Lyn Mathews’ Roleplay; Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted from Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson; and Carina Mia Wong’s We Can Be Heroes.

Narrative Spotlight: A Nice Indian Boy from Roshan Sethi; the international premiere of Tilman Singer’s Berlinale selection Cuckoo (Ger); Sara Zandieh’s Doin’ It; I Don’t Understand You from David Joseph Craig and Brian Crano; I Love You Forever from Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani; Tommy Dorfman’s I Wish You All The Best; Sam Yates’ Magpie (UK); My Dead Friend Zoe from Kyle Hausmann-Stokes; the North American premiere of David Lambert’s Turtles (Can-Bel); and The Uninvited from Nadia Conners.

Documentary Spotlight: Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie from David Bushell; Dickweed from Jonathan Ignatius Green; Friedrich Moser’s How To Build A Truth Engine (Austria); Lions Of Mesopotamia from Lucian Read; Plastic People (Can) from Ben Addelman and Ziya Tong; Preconceived from Sabrine Keane and Kate Dumke; Jeremy Workman’s Secret Mall Apartment;S haking It Up: The Life And Times Of Liz Carpenter from Abby Ginzberg and Christy Carpenter; Torquil Jones’s She Looks Like Me; MoviePass, MovieCrash from Muta’Ali; and Jenny Carchman’s Whatever it Takes (UK).

Midnighter: E.L. Katz’s Azrael; Benjamin Finkel’s Family with Ruth Wilson and Ben Chaplin; Hood Witch (Fr) from Saïd Belktibia; Annick Blanc’s Hunting Daze (Can), which Maison 4 :3 will release in Canada in autumn and Arthood handles for international sales; the Texas premiere of It’s What’s Inside from Greg Jardin; Kryptic (Can-UK) from Kourtney Roy; Oddity (Ire) from Damian McCarthy; and Things Will Be Different from Michael Felker.

Visions: Adrianne & The Castle from Shannon Walsh; the international premiere of Birdeater (Aus) from Jack Clark and Jim Weir; Dead Mail from Kyle McConaghy and Joe DeBoer; Dory Previn: On My Way To Where from Julia Greenberg and Dianna Dilworth; Contessa Gayles’ Songs From The Hole; and The Trouble With Mr Doodle (UK) from Ed Perkins and Jaimie D’Cruz.

24 Beats Per Second: This Is A Film About The Black Keys from Jeff Dupre; Diane Warren: Relentless from Bess Kargman; Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience from David Hartstein and Sam Wainwright Douglas; Antony Crook’s Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound (UK); Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird (Ger) from Nicolas Jack Davies; and Alexis Spraic’s The World According To Allee Willis.

Global: Bionico’s Bachata (DR) from Yoel Morales; the international premiere of Les Arcs 2021 Work in Progress selection Krzyk - Losing Control (Ger) from Ewa Wikiel; Natalia Santa’s Malta (Arg-Col-Nor); My Sextortion Diary (Sp) from Patricia Franquesa; and the North American premiere of Helena Stefánsdóttir’s 2023 Stockfish Film Festival work in progress selection Natatorium (Ice).

Festival Favorite: the North American premiere of Venice and BFI London Film Festival entry Gasoline Rainbow from Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross; the Texas premiere of Jon Bell’s imminent Sundance world premiere The Moogai (Aus); the US premiere of Fawzia Mirza’s TIFF and London selection The Queen Of My Dreams (Can); the Texas premiere of David Zellner and Nathan Zellner’s upcoming Sundance world premiere Sasquatch Sunset with Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg; the US premiere of Greg Kwedar’s TIFF entry Sing Sing; and the US premiere of Carolina Markowicz’s TIFF and San Sebastian selection Toll (Bra).

The remainder of the line-up, including opening and closing night films, Headliners, and more will be announced in early February.