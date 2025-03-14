Canada’s Syndicado Film Sales has added three features to its slate ahead of this month’s Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX)

The company has boarded The Gardener, The Buddhist & The Spy from established documentary filmmaker Havard Bustnes. The English-language film follows a former candid camera TV producer who is exposed as a corporate spy. He claims to be a whistleblower exposing corruption, leading to a battle of truth and deception between him and two investigating journalists.

The film will have its world premiere in the F:Act competition at CPH:DOX on March 24; it is produced by Carsten Aanonsen and Bustnes for Norway’s Indie Film and UpNorth Film, with backers including the Norwegian Film Institute.

Syndicado has also boarded Juho-Pekka Tanskanen’s The Last Misfits By The Golden River, ahead of its world premiere in the Nordic:Dox competition on March 25. The film depicts a small community of gold miners living outside of modern society in northern Finland. Isabella Karhu produces for Finland’s Danish Bear Productions.

Azza, Syndicado’s third CPH:DOX pickup, has its world premiere in the Special Premieres strand on March 21. Directed by German filmmaker Stefanie Brockhaus, the film depicts an eponymous Saudi Arabian woman, who works as a freelance driving instructor and rebels against the patriarchal system on a road trip through her country.

Syndicado is also selling Zhanana Kurmasheva’s We Live Here, which debuts in the Dox:Award competition.

CPH:DOX runs from March 19-30, with the CPH:Industry platform from March 23-28.