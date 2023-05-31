Toronto-based Syndicado Film Sales has boarded world sales on Inma De Reyes’ documentary feature debut The Boy And The Suit Of Light which was presented at the Cannes Docs work-in-progress showcase during the Marché du Films.

The documentary follows a young boy living in a small Spanish town over the course of five years as he deals with pressures from his family to become a professional bullfighter.

It’s produced by Scotland’s Aconite Productions and co-produced by US outfit Rustic Canyon with support from Screen Scotland.

The Boy And The Suit Of Light follow similar themes to Reyes’ short film To Be A Torero which premiered at Sheffield DocFest in 2018.