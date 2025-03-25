Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and European production group Federation Studios have forged a partnership that aims to support film and series co-productions between Asia and Europe while also building a new distribution network.

TAICCA chairperson Homme Tsai and Federation Studios president Pascal Breton signed the agreement at the Series Mania festival in Lille, France today (March 25).

In a joint statement, the two organisations said the alliance would “offer a fast track for creators, producers, investors and distributors from both sides to ensure market access in Asia and Europe”.

“This agreement is a fantastic opportunity for Federation to develop films and series shot and co-produced in Taiwan, and to reinforce our distribution base for our European catalogue in the Asian territories,” said Breton.

“The exceptional expertise of Taiwanese professionals in technological innovation, as well as their creativity in the audiovisual industries, will be a major asset and we aim at combining and optimising them with Federation’s talents and know-how. With this first agreement in Asia, Federation completes its rapidly growing international development in Europe, and which is accelerating in the US, Latin America and Africa.”

Paris-based Federation Studios is the European production distribution group founded by Breton, which owns 35 labels including the UK’s Vertigo Films and Italy’s Fabula Pictures. It is set to deliver more than 30 feature films and 40 series this year.

Homme Tsai, of government-backed TAICCA, said the partnership with Federation would see Taiwan “optimise the exchange of resources with Europe, while boosting the development potential of cultural and creative industries in the global market”.

Both parties also committed to training programmes in script development and production.