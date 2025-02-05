Take That and Jeff Goldblum are set to take to the stage at the upcoming Bafta film awards, with Take That performing their single ’Greatest Day’, which features in Bafta-nominated film Anora.

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora has been nominated for seven awards, including best film, director and leading actress for Mikey Madison.

Wicked star and member of jazz band the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Jeff Goldblum will also perform, taking to the piano during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Jon M Chu’s Wicked is also nominated in seven categories, among them leading actress for Cynthia Erivo and supporting actress for Ariana Grande.

As previously announced, David Tennant, will host the ceremony on Sunday, February 16 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, it will stream on BritBox International in North America, and available on demand on BritBox in the Nordics and Australia.