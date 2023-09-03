Talk To Me from Australia’s Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou has become A24’s highest grossing horror release at the North American box office, earning $44.6m to date.

The film about a group of youngsters who attempt to contact the spirit world has been a buzz title ever since it premiered at Sundance at the start of the year and has not disappointed at the box office.

Playing in 1,075 cinemas it added $1.8m over the Friday to Sunday portion and $2.2m over the four-day holiday weekend, holding firm in tenth place.

The running total overtakes the $44.1m box office posted by Ari Aster’s Hereditary – another Sundance hit – in 2018, and places well above Aster’s follow-up Midsommar on $27.4m in 2019. A24 released both Aster films, as well as his third feature Beau Is Afraid in March (which finished on $8.2m).

Talk To Me also recorded the best holdover of the top 10 after dropping 22.9% in its sixth weekend.

In another notable performance, Emma Seligman’s queer high school fight club comedy Bottoms expanded from 10 to 715 sites its second weekend through Orion/MGM and vaulted 12 places to number seven.

Bottoms earned $3.6m for $4.3m over the four-day session and $3m for $3.7m over three.