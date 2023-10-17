Australia’s Causeway Films, which recently produced A24 hit Talk To Me, is opening a new office in London and has appointed Daniel Negret as chief executive officer.

Negret joins from film financier Head Gear Films where he served as chief operating officer since June 2021. During his tenure, he oversaw the company’s involvement in over 60 projects including Talk To Me, How To Have Sex and Bandit as well as helping build Head Gear’s financial packaging and executive producing arm.

From the end of the month, Negret will be based at Causeway Films’ London office with frequent visits to Australia and LA.

Causeway was first founded in 2014 by producers Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. In addition to Talk To Me, the company’s credits include The Babadook, The Nightingale and Cargo.