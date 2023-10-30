UK-France sales outfit alief has acquired Once Again (for the very first time) for world sales ahead of its world premiere in competition at Tallinn Black Nights (November 3-19).

US filmmaker Boaz Yakin directs, whose previous credits include Max and as a co-writer on Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall. This is alief’s sophomore feature with Yakin, following their partnership on 2020 title Aviva.

Jeroboam Bozeman and Mecca ‘Meccamorphosis’ Verdell star in this hip-hop infused surreal fantasy, about a legendary street dancer and a young spoken word poet who reflect on their lives and their challenging relationship, through dreams, dance battles, rap battles and memories.

Yakin produces alongside Jonathan Gray and Nicholas Gray, with co-producers Jason Cacioppo, Aleksa Kurbalija and Hilary Stabb.