Hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has landed a wide theatrical release in China and will open in the country on December 31.

Chinese regulators have given a greenlight to the release, which will be handled locally by Alibaba Pictures after acquiring the rights from UK-based Trafalgar Releasing and was announced at 1:13pm on Friday in Beijing – a nod to Swift’s lucky number. It will be released in partnership with state distributor China Film Group.

The film opened in North America on October 12 and in more than 100 territories on October 13. It opened in in major Asian countries such as Hong Kong, South Korea and India on November 3. The worldwide gross to date is $249.6m.

The release in China will follow its December 13 release on streaming platforms so piracy may put a dent in the takings. But securing distribution in such a major market could see the film surpass the global record for a concert film of $261m, set by Michael Jackson’s This Is It in 2009.

The event feature will also play at Imax theatres, of which there are nearly 1,000 screens in China.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was shot in August on the Los Angeles leg of Swift’s world tour.