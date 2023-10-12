Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will open in the US and Canada a day early on Thursday this week as the demand for tickets exceeded expectations.

Swift announced the schedule change on Instagram ahead of the previously scheduled Friday opening day, saying: “Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of the Era Tour Concert Film on THURSAY in America and Canada!!”

The pop superstar added that there will be additional showtimes on Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am on Thursday and by Fridays The Eras Tour will have been released in 90 countries.

It is forecast to gross in the region of $100m-$125m in its first four days in North America, with an additional $50m or thereabouts internationally. Last week AMC, which is serving as the film’s distributor, said advanced global ticket sales has exceeded $100m.

Swift was expected to fly into Los Angeles on Wednesday night for thte world premiere at The Grove, a popular Los Angeles outdoor shopping mall which houses one of the exhibitor’s flagship sites, AMC The Grove 14.

Police helicopters flew over the site all day on Wednesday and traffic diversions were in place ahead of the screening. The mall itself was closed to the public and a red carpet covered the pavement outside the cinema.