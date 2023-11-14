Comedian, actor and writer Ellie Taylor will host The Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

Taylor is best known for guest starring in AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso and recently co-hosted the new series of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals. The comedian has also presented Netflix’s game show Cheat and Channel 4’s You Won’t Believe in addition to BBC Two’s topical panel shows The Mash Report and Late Night Mash.

Warner Bros’ Barbie, Mubi’s Aftersun and studios Disney and Picturehouse are leading the nominations this year, which were announced last month.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the ceremony here.

Last year’s Big Screen Awards was hosted by Phil Wang, with the winners including Universal’s Belfast, Mubi’s The Worst Person In The World, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and NT Live: Prima Facie.

The Big Screen Awards are sponsored by Eikon and Powster with support from UKCA.