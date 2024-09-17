Greenwich Entertainment has picked up select North American rights to Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid following its recent world premiere in Telluride.

The distributor plans an October 11 theatrical release in New York for the film about renowned Democratic consultant James Carville – the same day Briarcliff Entertainment releases Ali Abbasi’s Donald Trump origins story The Apprentice.

Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid will open in Los Angeles and other markets on October 25. As previously announced, CNN Films will broadcast the film on CNN on October 5. The 2024 US election takes place on November 5.

Director Matt Tyrnauer follows Carville over the course of 18 months as he spearheads efforts to persuade sitting US president Joe Biden not to run for re-election in November.

The film also shows Carville in his private life, spending time at his New Orleans home with his wife, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, and traveling across the United States.

As lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, Carville coined the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

The film interviews prominent political figures such as Clinton, Al Hunt, Donna Brazile, George Stephanopoulos, Paul Begala, Mandy Grunwald, Rev. Al Sharpton, Mitch Landrieu, and Sidney Blumenthal.

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid was produced by Susan McCue, Ryan Rothmaier, Graham High, Corey Reeser, and Matt Tyrnauer, whose directing credits include Where’s My Roy Cohn? and Valentino: The Last Emperor.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. CNN Films hold television and SVoD rights for the US and Canada.