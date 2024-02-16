Teresa Cavina

Source: Mediterrane Film Festival

‘Teresa Cavina’

Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival has appointed Teresa Cavina as its artistic director.

Cavina joins with over twenty years of experience in programming and artistic roles at festivals including Locarno, El-Gouna, Rome, Venice and Abu Dhabi.

Mediterrane Film Festival’s second edition takes place from June 22-30 in Valletta.

The festival will have four programming strands: In Competition, featuring films from across the Mediterranean; Out of Competition, featuring films from the rest of the world; Mare Nostrum - ‘Our Sea’, showcasing narrative and documentary films dedicated to sustainability and the environment; and Future Visions - a selection of experimental VR projects.

Cavina said: “It is an incredible honour for me to lead the artistic direction for a festival devoted to all Mediterranean countries and beyond…We want Mediterrane to be a place of culture and global exchange, a place that enables films to get made and careers to be launched. We want it to be an unmissable event that will contribute to shaping the future of Mediterranean filmmaking.”

 

Topics