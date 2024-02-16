Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival has appointed Teresa Cavina as its artistic director.

Cavina joins with over twenty years of experience in programming and artistic roles at festivals including Locarno, El-Gouna, Rome, Venice and Abu Dhabi.

Mediterrane Film Festival’s second edition takes place from June 22-30 in Valletta.

The festival will have four programming strands: In Competition, featuring films from across the Mediterranean; Out of Competition, featuring films from the rest of the world; Mare Nostrum - ‘Our Sea’, showcasing narrative and documentary films dedicated to sustainability and the environment; and Future Visions - a selection of experimental VR projects.

Cavina said: “It is an incredible honour for me to lead the artistic direction for a festival devoted to all Mediterranean countries and beyond…We want Mediterrane to be a place of culture and global exchange, a place that enables films to get made and careers to be launched. We want it to be an unmissable event that will contribute to shaping the future of Mediterranean filmmaking.”