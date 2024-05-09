Cannes Competition selection The Apprentice producer Daniel Bekerman is lining up the memoir adaptation The Eden Express with Stephen Fry on board as executive producer.

LevelK holds global sales rights and will do a soft lauch in Cannes.

You Are Here director Daniel Cockburn will write and direct the feature based on the memoir of the same name by Mark Vonnegut, son of Kurt Vonnegut, depicting the former’s 1970 quest alongside his girlfriend Virge to live on a British Columbia commune in search of a better life during Nixon’s America.

However he starts to hear voices and see wild visions giving him ominous instructions, marking the onset of bipolar disorder.

Bekerman, Chris Yurkovich and Christina Wood produce under Good Question Media in association with Scythia Films.

Jordan Hart will be an executive producer for Good Question Media, alongside Fry, the British actor, broadcaster and author who has been public about his struggles with mental health.

The film is being structured as a Canada-UK co-production with John Archer and Carolynne Sinclair Kidd producing for Scotland’s Hopscotch Films. Mongrel Media will distribute the film in Canada. Casting is currently underway.