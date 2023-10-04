The shortlist for The Big Screen Awards 2023 has been announced, with Disney leading the way with 19 nominations, followed by Picturehouse with 16.

The Awards have seen a 47% increase in the number of entries from last year’s first edition of the relaunched Big Screen Awards, with 243 entries across all categories this year compared to 165 in 2022.

Disney is nominated in multiple categories including Theatrical Campaign of the Year for Studio/Saturation releases in 500+ cinemas, Big Screen Event of the Year (Premiere) and Brand Partnership of the Year. Its 19 nominations include those for Searchlight Pictures titles, including four for Rye Lane, which is up for PR Campaign of the Year and Theatrical Campaign of the Year for Independent/Specialty/Mid-Range releases.

Picturehouse’s 16 nominations include 11 for distributor Picturehouse Entertainment for its titles including Scrapper, Corsage and Broker, and a further five for Picturehouse Cinemas.

Mubi has secured nine nominations, including two for International Feature Campaign of the Year for Close and Decision To Leave; and a Team of the Year nod for its distribution team.

Warner Bros’ Barbie is the most-nominated individual film of the year with eight nominations including Theatrical Campaign – Studio/Saturation release, Blockbuster of the Year, two for Brand Partnership and two in Cinema Marketing Campaign; while Mubi’s Aftersun and Picturehouse Entertainment’s Scrapper led amongst independent films, with four each.

Nominees for the prestigious Independent Distributor of the Year award are Mubi, Picturehouse Entertainment and Trinity CineAsia.

Ceremony details

This year’s ceremony will take place on November 23, at The Brewery in London. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Nominations for the Best British Film award and the Breakthrough British Actor and Filmmaker categories, which are curated by the Screen International editorial team, will be announced next week.

The latest selection of judges for The Big Screen Awards were announced last week, including former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar and former Netflix director of UK features Fiona Lamptey.

Winners at the inaugural Big Screen Awards event last year – rebranded after the pandemic from the long-running Screen Awards – included Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick as Blockbuster of the Year, Mubi’s The Worst Person In The World in two categories including International Feature Film Campaign and Boiling Point director Philip Barantini as Breakthrough British filmmaker.

The Big Screen Awards are sponsored by Eikon with support from UKCA.

The Big Screen Awards 2023 nominations:

Big Screen Event of the Year (premieres)

Barbie’s Best Day Ever! – Warner Bros

– Warner Bros Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European premiere – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company The Greatest Days world premiere – The DDA Group & Elysian Films

– The DDA Group & Elysian Films Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny UK premiere – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company John Wick: Chapter 4 UK premiere – Lionsgate UK

– Lionsgate UK The Little Mermaid UK premiere – The Walt Disney Company

Big Screen Event of the Year (festivals/seasons/single-night events)

Barbican Outdoor Screenings – Barbican Centre

– Barbican Centre Countdown to Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan IMAX 70mm season – BFI IMAX

– BFI IMAX Edinburgh International Film Festival 2023 – Edinburgh International Film Festival

– Edinburgh International Film Festival Evil Dead Rise experiential screening – Organic

– Organic Lyra: Good Friday Agreement screening – Queen’s Film Theatre

– Queen’s Film Theatre Prey For The Devil experiential screening – Lionsgate UK

– Lionsgate UK Sundance Film Festival: London – Picturehouse Cinemas

– Picturehouse Cinemas The Woman King BFI IMAX screening – We Are Parable

Blockbuster of the Year

Avatar: The Way Of Water – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company Barbie – Warner Bros

– Warner Bros Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Paramount Pictures UK

– Paramount Pictures UK Oppenheimer – Universal Pictures UK

– Universal Pictures UK The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Universal Pictures UK

Brand Partnership of the Year

Barbie & Propercorn – Warner Bros Discovery & Bridge

– Warner Bros Discovery & Bridge Barbie & Tango Ice Blast – Vue Entertainment, Frozen Brothers & Warner Bros Discovery

– Vue Entertainment, Frozen Brothers & Warner Bros Discovery Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & NHS Blood and Transplant – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company Empire Of Light & UK Cinema Association – Searchlight Pictures

– Searchlight Pictures The Little Mermaid, Ocean Bottle & Swim England – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company Till & Into Film – Into Film& Universal Pictures UK

– Into Film& Universal Pictures UK The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry & Forestry England – Lime Communications

Cinema Marketing Campaign of the Year

BFI IMAX relaunch – BFI IMAX

– BFI IMAX Bring a Ken – Vue Entertainment

– Vue Entertainment Feel Unlimited - Cineworld

- Cineworld My Way of Water – Cineworld

– Cineworld Picturehouse Membership – Picturehouse Cinemas

– Picturehouse Cinemas Share the Magic of Christmas – The Light

– The Light Ultimate Barbie cinema experience – Odeon

– Odeon Vue’s 20th Birthday – Vue Entertainment

Cinema of the Year (24 screens or under)

BFI Southbank , London

, London Ealing Project , London

, London Highland Cinema , Fort William

, Fort William Jam Jar Cinema , Whitley Bay

, Whitley Bay The Living Room Cinema , Liphook

, Liphook The Montrose Playhouse , Montrose

, Montrose Palace Cinema , Broadstairs

, Broadstairs Parkway Cinema Barnsley

Queen’s Film Theatre, Belfast

Cinema of the Year (25 screens or over)

Cineworld Boldon , Tyne & Wear

, Tyne & Wear Curzon Kingston

Greenwich Picturehouse

The Light , Walsall

, Walsall Odeon Luxe Derby

Vue Manchester Printworks

WTW-Scott Cinemas, Bridgwater

Distributor of the Year – Independent

MUBI

Picturehouse Entertainment

Trinity CineAsia

Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Autism-friendly screenings – Cineworld Dalton Park

– Cineworld Dalton Park Momentum: supporting Black British filmmakers – We Are Parable

– We Are Parable ‘Our Incredible Differences’ – Odeon Cinemas

– Odeon Cinemas Origins by Organic

Queer East Festival

Reclaim The Frame

Showcasing East & Southeast Asian (ESEA) cinema – MilkTea

– MilkTea X-Pollinator

Documentary Film Campaign of the Year

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Altitude

– Altitude A Bunch Of Amateurs – Met Film Distribution

– Met Film Distribution Meet Me In The Bathroom – Universal Pictures Content Group & Dogwoof

– Universal Pictures Content Group & Dogwoof Moonage Daydream – Universal Pictures Content Group

– Universal Pictures Content Group Name Me Lawand – BFI Distribution

Event Cinema Campaign of the Year

Eurovision Song Contest Grand Fina l – Vue Entertainment

l – Vue Entertainment Life Of Pi – National Theatre Live

– National Theatre Live Metallica: 72 Seasons (global premiere) – Trafalgar Releasing

– Trafalgar Releasing The Queen’s Funeral – Vue Entertainment

– Vue Entertainment Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition – Seventh Art Productions

Green Screen Award

Exeter Phoenix

GreenEyes

Leigh Film Factory

Odeon Cinemas

Picturehouse Cinemas

Savoy Cinemas

Industry Rising Star Award

Valeria Calza , Everyman

, Everyman Toby Connell-Cooke , National Theatre Live

, National Theatre Live Ella Dar , Organic

, Organic Emma Farrugia , MUBI

, MUBI Claire Furner , BFI

, BFI Jasmine Haniff , Bertha DocHouse

, Bertha DocHouse Elena Martinez Pelaez , Odeon

, Odeon Oteri Otobor , Cineworld

, Cineworld Lucy Summerton, Strike Media

International Feature Film Campaign of the Year

Broker – Picturehouse Entertainment

– Picturehouse Entertainment Close – MUBI

– MUBI Corsage – Picturehouse Entertainment

– Picturehouse Entertainment Decision To Leave – MUBI

– MUBI Godland – Curzon Film

– Curzon Film Joyland – Studio Soho Distribution

– Studio Soho Distribution Sick Of Myself – Modern Films

– Modern Films The Wandering Earth II – Trinity CineAsia

Poster Design of the Year

Aftersun

Corsage

Harka

Living

Reality

Rye Lane

Scrapper

See How They Run

Talk To Me

Triangle Of Sadness

PR Campaign of the Year (studio release)

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures & Premier PR

– Searchlight Pictures & Premier PR Barbie – Warner Bros.

– Warner Bros. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company The Little Mermaid – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company Moonage Daydream – Universal Pictures Content Group

– Universal Pictures Content Group Rye Lane – Searchlight Pictures, Organic & Vamp

PR Campaign of the Year (independent release)

Aftersun – MUBI, Organic

– MUBI, Organic Enys Men – BFI Distribution

– BFI Distribution How To Blow Up A Pipeline – Vertigo Releasing & Jon Rushton

– Vertigo Releasing & Jon Rushton No Bears – Picturehouse Entertainment

– Picturehouse Entertainment Reality – Vertigo Releasing & Chris Lawrance

– Vertigo Releasing & Chris Lawrance Scrapper – Picturehouse Entertainment & DDA

Team of the Year

Distribution team – Altitude

Digital team – The DDA Group

Distribution team – MUBI

Spotlight team – Odeon

UK film team – Organic

Marketing team – Picturehouse Cinemas

Marketing & publicity team – Warner Bros.

Theatrical Campaign of the Year – Independent/Specialty/Mid-Range release

Aftersun – MUBI

– MUBI Living – Lionsgate UK

– Lionsgate UK Rye Lane – Searchlight Pictures

– Searchlight Pictures Scrapper – Picturehouse Entertainment

– Picturehouse Entertainment Talk To Me – Altitude

Theatrical Campaign of the Year – Studio/Saturation (500 Cinemas & over)

Avatar: The Way Of Water – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company The Banshees Of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

– Searchlight Pictures Barbie – Warner Bros.

– Warner Bros. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate UK

– Lionsgate UK The Little Mermaid – The Walt Disney Company

– The Walt Disney Company M3gan – Universal Pictures UK

– Universal Pictures UK Smile – Paramount Pictures UK

Trailer of the Year