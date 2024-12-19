Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Sean Baker’s Anora lead the nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2025, announced today, December 19.

Both films are nominated in seven categories, followed by Edward Berger’s Conclave and The Substance on six nominations each and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez with five.

All of the above films are nominated in film of the year alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys, and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

Conclave and Kneecap are also nominated in British/Irish film of the year where they are joined by Andrea Arnold’s Bird, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding.

In British/Irish performer of the year, which recognises an actor’s body of work throughout 2024, nominees include Saoirse Ronan, for Blitz and The Outrun, and Josh O’Connor for La Chimera, Challengers and Lee.

The 210-member body of critics will vote on the winners which will be announced at a ceremony on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London. To be eligible, films must have been released in UK cinemas or premiere streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.

The Zone Of Interest and All Of Us Strangers topped the winners last year with the former taking home best film and best director for Jonathan Glazer.

London Critics’ Circle Film nominations 2025

Film Of The Year

All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light Anora

The Brutalist

La Chimera

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

The Substance

Foreign-language film of the year

All We Imagine As Light

La Chimera

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

Documentary film of the year

Dahomey

Grand Theft Hamlet

Made in England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated feature of the year

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

British/Irish film of the year

Bird

Conclave

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Love Lies Bleeding

Director of the year

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Screenwriter of the year

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Actress of the year

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Actor of the year

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Supporting actress of the year

Michele Austin - Hard Truths

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Supporting actor of the year

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Breakthrough performer of the year

Marisa Abela - Back To Black

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

Naqqash Khalid - In Camera

Amy Liptrot - The Outrun

Dev Patel - Monkey Man

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

British/Irish performer of the year

Cynthia Erivo - Drift/Wicked: Part I

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - The Book Of Clarence/Hard Truths

Nicholas Hoult - Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order

Josh O’Connor - La Chimera/Challengers/Lee

Saoirse Ronan - Blitz/The Outrun

Young British/Irish performer of the year

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Raffey Cassidy - The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom

Dan Hough - Speak No Evil

Alisha Weir - Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters

British/Irish short film of the year

Iranian Yellow Pages - directed by Anna Snowball

Karavidhe - directed by Eoin Doran

Push - directed by Elly Condron

Wander To Wonder - directed by Nina Gantz

We Beg To Differ - directed by Ruairi Bradley

Technical achievement of the year