Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Sean Baker’s Anora lead the nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2025, announced today, December 19.
Both films are nominated in seven categories, followed by Edward Berger’s Conclave and The Substance on six nominations each and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez with five.
All of the above films are nominated in film of the year alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys, and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.
Conclave and Kneecap are also nominated in British/Irish film of the year where they are joined by Andrea Arnold’s Bird, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding.
In British/Irish performer of the year, which recognises an actor’s body of work throughout 2024, nominees include Saoirse Ronan, for Blitz and The Outrun, and Josh O’Connor for La Chimera, Challengers and Lee.
The 210-member body of critics will vote on the winners which will be announced at a ceremony on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London. To be eligible, films must have been released in UK cinemas or premiere streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.
The Zone Of Interest and All Of Us Strangers topped the winners last year with the former taking home best film and best director for Jonathan Glazer.
London Critics’ Circle Film nominations 2025
Film Of The Year
- All We Imagine As Light
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- La Chimera
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Nickel Boys
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
Foreign-language film of the year
- All We Imagine As Light
- La Chimera
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
Documentary film of the year
- Dahomey
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Made in England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Animated feature of the year
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
British/Irish film of the year
- Bird
- Conclave
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Love Lies Bleeding
Director of the year
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Screenwriter of the year
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Peter Straughan - Conclave
Actress of the year
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Actor of the year
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Supporting actress of the year
- Michele Austin - Hard Truths
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Margaret Qualley - The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Supporting actor of the year
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Breakthrough performer of the year
- Marisa Abela - Back To Black
- Nykiya Adams - Bird
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker
- Luna Carmoon - Hoard
- Naqqash Khalid - In Camera
- Amy Liptrot - The Outrun
- Dev Patel - Monkey Man
- Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
British/Irish performer of the year
- Cynthia Erivo - Drift/Wicked: Part I
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - The Book Of Clarence/Hard Truths
- Nicholas Hoult - Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order
- Josh O’Connor - La Chimera/Challengers/Lee
- Saoirse Ronan - Blitz/The Outrun
Young British/Irish performer of the year
- Nykiya Adams - Bird
- Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
- Raffey Cassidy - The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Dan Hough - Speak No Evil
- Alisha Weir - Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters
British/Irish short film of the year
- Iranian Yellow Pages - directed by Anna Snowball
- Karavidhe - directed by Eoin Doran
- Push - directed by Elly Condron
- Wander To Wonder - directed by Nina Gantz
- We Beg To Differ - directed by Ruairi Bradley
Technical achievement of the year
- Anora - stunts, Manny Siverio, Christopher Colombo & Roberto Lopez
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - visual effects, Angus Bickerton
- The Brutalist - production design, Judy Becker
- A Complete Unknown - costumes, Arianne Phillips
- Conclave - film editing, Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two - visual effects, Paul Lambert
- Emilia Pérez - music, Clément Ducol & Camille
- Nickel Boys - cinematography, Jomo Fray
- Nosferatu - cinematography, Jarin Blaschke
- The Substance - makeup, Stéphanie Guillon & Pierre-Olivier Persin
