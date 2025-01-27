Rank Film (origin) Distributor Jan 24-26 gross Total Week 1 A Complete Unknown (US) Disney £1.7m £5.9m 2 2 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £1.4m £27.9m 6 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US) Paramount £872,000 £23.3m 5 4 Flight Risk (US) Lionsgate £810,244 £810,244 1 5 The Brutalist (US-UK) Universal £703,617 £753,400 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.25

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist made a muscular start at the UK-Ireland box office with £703,617 from just 170 cinemas; as Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown wore the crown for a second weekend.

Disney’s A Complete Unknown added £1.7m – a fall of just 35%. James Mangold’s film now has £5.9m; a strong tail, boosted by awards attention, could see it chase down the £10.4m of Mangold’s 2006 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

Disney also held the number two spot, with CGI animation Mufasa: The Lion King. Barry Jenkins’ film dropped just 16%, with £1.4m on its sixth weekend taking it to £27.9m. It has now overtaken animation comparisons including How To Train Your Dragon 2 (£27.6m), The LEGO Batman Movie (£27.5m) and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (£27m).

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 kept its claws in the top three, on its fifth weekend in cinemas. The animated title added £872,000 – a 20.7% drop – and is up to £23.3m for Paramount, above the £19.3m of the 2020 first film and with number two’s above figure still just in reach.

Lionsgate action title Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg opened to £810,244, from 526 cinemas at a £1,540 average. That is below the £1.3m of director Mel Gibson’s previous film, 2017’s Hacksaw Ridge.

The Brutalist scored an impressive top five spot for Universal, with its £703,617 opening coming at a strong per-cinema average of £4,139. It has £753,400 including previews, and has already dwarfed the totals of previous Corbet films Vox Lux (£153,505) and The Childhood of a Leader (£169,982).

It has also far surpassed the openings of recent awards titles Anatomy Of A Fall (£290,958), The Zone Of Interest (£353,315) and Triangle Of Sadness (£219,121). Universal may now be able to persuade more exhibitors to make space for the 214-minute film – especially with the potential for F&B sales during the 15-minute interval.

Takings for the top five came in at £5.4m – up 6.6% on the equivalent weekend from last year, although dropping for the fourth consecutive weekend this year. Cinemas are holding on for Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy on February 13 as the next release with major box office potential.

Further details to follow