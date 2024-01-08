Paris and London-based The Bureau has inked early pre-sales for Stefan Liberski’s Art Or F-art? starring Camille Cottin and Benoit Poelvoorde.

The Bureau co-produces alongside Belgium’s Artemis Productions and is handling international sales for the satirical look at the world of contemporary art.

Art or F-art? (L’Art de Rien) stars Poelvoorde as a conceptual painter who leaves Brussels after a career setback to settle down in French Normandy in search of creative inspiration. Cottin plays a gallery owner and manipulator who disrupts his concentration as he interacts with colourful locals and contemplates what he will paint. François Damiens and Gustave Kervern also co-star in the film currently in post-production.

The Bureau has pre-sold the film to Filmcoopi Zurich AG in Switzerland and to I Wonder Pictures in Italy.

KMBO will release Art or F-art? in France and O Brother Distribution is handling Belgium’s release, both currently slated for end of 2024 or early 2025.

Shot between Belgium and France, it is Belgian filmmaker Liberski’s fourth feature after Tokyo Fiancée, Baby Ballon and Bunker Paradise. Belgium’s RTBF, BeTv and Proximus and France’s Canal+ and Cine+ are also on board for financing and broadcast rights.

Artemis Productions’ Patrick Quinet told Screen: “I’m thrilled to be part of this jubilant comedy alongside Stefan Liberski, Benoit Poelvoorde, Camille Cottin, Gustave Kervern and François Damiens at the top of their game.”

The Bureau’s Bertrand Faivre added: “As a fan of Belgian humour and surrealism, I am very happy to be associated with my friends from Artémis in this comedy which cleverly combines the two.”

Stillwater and Call My Agent! star Cottin will next be seen in Bruno Dumont’s sci-fi drama The Empire set for a Febuary 2024 release in France and Pierre Schoeller’s Rembrandt alongside Gilles Lellouche.