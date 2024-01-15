Six rising female directors from around the world have joined forces for the animation anthology Animal Tales Of Christmas Magic which is being launched by The Bureau Sales at this week’s Rendez -Vous With French Cinema in Paris this week.

Caroline Attia, Ceylan Beyoglu, Olesya Shchukina, Haruna Kishi, Camille Almeras and Natalia Chernysheva have used uses poetry and humour to tell five Christmas stories that take place across the globe from Japan to the Far North and the Northern Lights.

The stories are all told in 2D digital animation, and inspired by traditional techniques including paper cut, linocut and watercolour, giving each story its own visual aesthetic.

The Bureau is also producing Animal Tales…with France’s Les Valseurs and Germany’s Luftkind Filmverleih. Animation production is handled by Paris’ Pulp Studio, Strasbourg-set Amopix, Reunion Island-based Gaoshan and in Hamburg at Fabian &Fred.

Little KMBO will release the film in France and Luftkind Filmverleih in Germany in November. Arte has secured French broadcasting rights, and France’s CNC and Germany’s FFA supported the project.

The Bureau Sales will unveil a promo for buyers at the Rendez Vous this week and at next month’s EFM in Berlin.

Also on The Bureau Sales’ 2024 slate are Stefan Liberski’s Art Or Fart ?, a comedy starring Benoit Poelvoorde and Camille Cottin and Jean-Paul Salomé’s political thriller The Sitting Duck starring Isabelle Huppert, Yvan Attal and Marina Fois that world premiered at Venice. It also has newly restored library titles Gregg Araki’s The Doom Generation and Nowhere and Mathieu Amalric’s Eat Your Soup.

Unifrance’s Rendez-vous with French Cinema takes place in Paris from January 16-25.

