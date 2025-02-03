French director Jean-Paul Salomé has kicked off production on The Money Maker (L’Affaire Bojarski) about real-life counterfeiter Jan Bojarski, who was nicknamed “the Cézanne of fake money”.

The Bureau Sales has boarded for international sales and will launch the film at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM).

Set in post-Second World War France, the film stars Reda Kateb as Bojarski, a Polish refugee in France who forged near-perfect counterfeit money and eluded police for nearly 15 years. Bastien Bouillon plays a police commissioner who sets off on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase to hunt down the sophisticated swindler. Sara Giraudeau and Pierre Lottin are also among the cast.

It is produced by Le Bureau’s Bertrand Faivre and Les Compagnons du Cinema’s Florence Gastaud. Co-producers are France 2 Cinema, Auverge-Rhone-Alpes Cinema, Cactus Prod and Belgium’s Artemis Productions. Le Pacte will distribute in France.

It is Arsène Lupin director Salomé’s follow-up to 2022’s The Sitting Duck (La Syndicaliste), which starred Isabelle Huppert and premiered in Venice’s Horizons section.

The Bureau Sales also heads to EFM with Fabienne Godet’s buzzy Paris Rendez-vous title Guess Who Is Calling?, French romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, Gregory Lucilly’s Mum Don’t Love Me No Mo’ from the producers of 2024 French box-office hit A Little Something Extra, and Vincent Munier’s nature documentary Whispers In The Woods.