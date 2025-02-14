UK-based MetFilm Sales has acquired international rights excluding North America and Switzerland to Jasmin Gordon’s The Courageous.

MetFilm Distribution will release the film in UK-Ireland cinemas this summer.

The Courageous debuted in Discovery at Toronto Film Festival last year, going on to play Rome and winning the critics award at Zurich.

A debut feature for Swiss-American filmmaker Gordon, it follows a delinquent, eccentric mother crushed by society, who is determined to prove to her children and herself that she is a good person.

The Maximage production is written by Julien Bouissoux from a story by Bouissoux and Gordon, and produced by Brigitte Hofer and Cornelia Seitler. Ophelia Kolb, Jasmine Kalisz Saurer, Paul Besnier and Arthur Devaux star.

It joins an upcoming MetFilm Sales slate including Michael Premo’s Homegrown, Ross Whitaker’s Beat the Lotto and Gar O’Rourke’s Sanatorium.

MetFilm Distribution will soon release titles including Superboys Of Malegaon in partnership with Amazon Studios; and Sundance winner A New Kind Of Wilderness.

