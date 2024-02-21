The Coven has announced a handful of key territory sales out of EFM on its exorcism film Shadow Of God, the company’s first production.

At time of writing deals had closed in Germany (Tiberius), Latin America (Gussi), Malaysia (Antenna), Benelux (Premiere TV), Philippines (888 Films International), and Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar (Blue Lantern).

Mark O’Brien (Seven Veils, Arrival) stars in the feature as a veteran exorcist who believes he may be at war with a holy being with massive powers.

Jacqueline Byers (Prey For The Devil) and Shaun Johnston (TV’s Heartland) round out the key cast on Shadow Of God, which wrapped production in Calgary in December. The Coven is producing with Peterson Polaris Corp.

Michael Peterson directs from a screenplay by Tim Cairo. Individual producers are Peterson, Kendall Anlian, David Hiatt, Kurtis David Harder, and Taylor Nodrick.

Smith, Cairo, and Brendon Halloran are among the executive producers.